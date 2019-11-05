Student veteran to run Badger Half Marathon to support veteran honor flights

A student at UW- Eau Claire will be running the Madison Half Marathon for a good cause.

Ricky Schiff is an education major at UWEC and is a member of the U.S. Air National Guard.

Schiff says his family's long heritage of military service inspired his decision to run the marathon in support of the Badger Honor Flight Foundation.

The Badger Honor Flight helps send veterans from World War II, The Korean War, and The Vietnam War as well as terminally ill veterans to Washington, D.C.

The flight will help those veterans see the national monuments built in honor of their service.

Schiff says his Uncle Clint served in Vietnam and will be on one of the honor flights in December.

Schiff recently visited D.C. after training at Fort Lee in Virginia and says he has a personal connection with the Vietnam Wall Memorial.

"Looking at the wall and all those names, 58,000 names that died in the Vietnam War,” Schiff said. My dad served in it and my uncle served in it and if their names were on the wall me and my cousin, Jason, wouldn't be here. It is really humbling to experience."

Schiff will be running the marathon on November 10th, one day before Veterans Day.

He says his initial goal was $1,000, which has been surpassed and is up to $1,200.

The average cost to send one veteran on the flight is three hundred dollars.

