Student veterans tuition benefits bill signed into law

Senate Bill 142 (SB 142) was signed into law Thursday.

SB 142 was introduced by Representative James (R-Altoona) and Senator Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield). This bill will prohibit the University of Wisconsin System or technical college system from taking adverse action against a student veteran if their tuition isn’t paid on time.

“I am very excited student veterans now have protections in place in Wisconsin so that if the federal government were to shut down, they wouldn’t be penalized due to their tuition being paid late. Our freedoms come from the people who volunteer to serve our country, the least we can do is make sure they can get the education they deserve without the government getting in the way.”

