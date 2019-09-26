Student with special needs runs for 80-yard touchdown

Updated: Thu 5:01 PM, Sep 26, 2019

SEDALIA, Mo. (CNN/Gray News) – Two gridiron rivals put the game aside to give a student-athlete with special needs his moment in the spotlight.

Teams battling on the gridiron come together for an amazing and heartwarming moment. (Source: KMIZ, Smith-Cotton HS, Boston Dynamics, Carolco Pictures, CNN)

Smith-Cotton High School senior PJ Allred was selected as team captain for the game. He has physical limitations because of cerebral palsy.

PJ was put in on the final play and ran 80 yards to score.

Opposing coach Cedric Alvis of Hickman High School coach said the moment outweighed his team’s victory.

"To see the entire sideline run and sprint … seeing all the different people that are impacted, the smiles - Smith-Cotton fans, their cheerleaders, all of their players excited," Alvis said.

"The actual win was meaningless at that point - the fact that PJ got that moment and that everyone can celebrate, that was the most important thing."

The touchdown was the first time PJ had been on the field during a game. The video was featured on ESPN.

