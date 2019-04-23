Students, community gather at UWEC to celebrate 'Earth Claire'

Students and community members came together for a celebration of this planet we live on.

The second-annual ‘Earth Claire’ kicked off this morning on the UW- Eau Claire campus; this is tied to commemorating earth day, which was Monday.

More than 20 campus and community organizations came to campus to teach about sustainability through giveaways and demonstrations.

Organizers say new, sustainable habits start at events like this.

"We start to break out from the things we've been taught historically, and we start to understand the bigger picture. It's encouraging those habits and fostering a sustainability culture on our campus that allows us to grow and thrive,” said Lauren Becker, organizer.

The university also celebrated its second year of tree campus USA certification.

The organization recognizes colleges that manage campus trees and foster healthy urban forests outside of the school grounds.

