Students, educators honored at Excellence in Education banquet

More than 100 area students and educators were honored Wednesday night at the 35th Annual Celebration of Excellence in Education in the Chippewa Valley.

The event at the Florian Gardens is put on by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce. With 124 students and educators being awarded for exceptional academic achievements, leadership as well as their efforts in overcoming challenges or adversity.

Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce Finance Director Danielle Kummer says, "With the Chamber's workforce efforts, we really want to highlight why people should work and play and live in this area. And part of that is honoring the students who have been part of this community and showing them why they should call Eau Claire home. And maybe after they're done with their education or their service, come back here and really putting down roots in this community."

WEAU's Bob Gallaher was proud to the emcee for the Excellence in Education banquet for the fourth straight year.