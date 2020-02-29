Students end sit-in outside University of Oklahoma offices

Dozens of students at the University of Oklahoma have ended a sit-in outside the university's administrative offices following two instances of professors using racial slurs in the classroom.

The three-day sit-in organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, known as BERT, ended Friday with the student group saying that progress had been made. OU Dean of Students David Surratt said in a statement Friday that the students “raised legitimate concerns” and their demands “were actually solutions” the university has included in a strategic plan to be presented to OU regents.