Students head back to school in the Chippewa Valley

For many schools in the Chippewa Valley, it's time to start a new school year. Tuesday is the first day of school for many area districts. The day is all about new beginnings and this year, the Altoona School District is full of them.

The 2019-2020 school year includes new students, teachers, principals and even a new superintendent for the district. On Hello Wisconsin, Dan Peggs, the new superintendent shared some tips about how parents and students cope with first day jitters.

