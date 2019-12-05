Students in Black River Falls make ornaments for tree in D.C.

It's officially the holiday season with the lighting of the national tree.

President and Mrs. Trump did the honors Thursday evening.

This is the 97th time the White House has hosted the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

This year, western Wisconsin is represented.

Students from Red Creek Elementary in Black River Falls made ornaments for the tree representing our state.

You can spot state symbols, including a maple leaf, honey bees and cows.

Red Creek's art teacher Jen Dahl attended tonight's tree lighting ceremony.

"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I'm super excited to represent the kids, all of Wisconsin. It's very cool," said art teacher Jen Dahl.

The national tree will be lit every night from now until Christmas.