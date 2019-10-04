Students prepare for 20th annual Music Along the Chippewa

This weekend, high school marching bands from across Wisconsin and Minnesota will be gathering here in the Chippewa Valley.

It's a fall tradition that has been going strong for twenty years. More than a dozen marching bands will hit the field on Saturday at Chi-Hi for the annual Music Along the Chippewa.

“It’s high school bands coming together and showing what they work so hard at all fall long,” said Chippewa Falls High School band director, Michael Renneke. Now, the students are staying busy preparing for their upcoming show on their home field.

"Doug Greenhalgh. and Brian Collicott were the directors here at the high school and they started Music Along the Chippewa,” said current band director, Michael Renneke. “There used to be shows in Menomonie, Wausau, D.C. Everest and those have all slowly disappeared but Music Along the Chippewa is going strong."

There are nearly 200 members of the Chi-Hi band that say they are excited to perform on their home field. "It's really fun to have a lot of different teams come together and perform,” said Daniel Moucha, a senior at Chi-Hi. "There is all the alumni that come and all of your family comes, the stands are packed, it's crazy,” said junior, Ava Hakes.

They expect thousands of people to pack the stands to hear a variety of music. "There is bands that are performing their halftime show, a lot of pop music, we have bands that are performing more competitive shows, classical music and at the end of the night the Blugold marching band will be here, 475 people, I don't know where we are going to put them but it's going to be loud,” Renneke said.

Tickets for Music Along the Chippewa are $10 and the gates will open at 5 p.m. and the music will start at 6 p.m. at Chippewa Falls High School on Saturday Oct. 5.

