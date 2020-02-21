Students push universities to stop investing in fossil fuels

Students alarmed by climate change are stepping up pressure on universities to stop investing in fossil fuel industries, and the effort is gaining traction.

The push is underway at hundreds of schools, and student activists are increasingly learning from one another and moving to act. Georgetown University said this month it'll end private investments in coal, oil and gas companies within the next decade, and some faculty at Harvard have called for a similar shift. Yale faculty on Thursday will discuss the university's ethical obligations on fossil fuel investments.

Several dozen schools have stopped investing at least partially, but there's debate over how much it slows the effects of climate change or affects company bottom lines.