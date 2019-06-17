Students put engineering skills to work with robotics camp

High-tech creations were built Monday at UW-Eau Claire as part of the Blugold Beginnings' robotics day camp.

It's open to students who will be entering area middle and high schools this fall.

It helps them learn about robotics and other engineering-related areas.

For those helping run the camp, it's a chance to open young minds to something they may not be familiar with.

"I just hope that they walk away with just having fun. That's our number one priority here is just to have fun at this camp. I know that not many students will go into programming or anything, but as well, it allows us to expand your knowledge and expand your mind. So then, they could just go on and just believe in themselves that they could do whatever they want and put the work into it as well," said instructor Ricky Ruel.

The camp runs through Friday, when those taking part will get to share their creations.