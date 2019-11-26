Students put together care packages for Eau Claire Fire Rescue

Students from St. Mark Lutheran School in Eau Claire took time to put care packages together for the Eau Claire Fire Department.

This was part of an annual Thanksgiving service project, but packing for firefighters was a first for the school.

All 90 students at St. Mark put the packages together.

"It's something we do a number of times per year, where we divide up the students into different teams - where we have preschools, kindergarten, first graders and so on all the way through the grades - just to get the kids working together in teams, so they can get a little bit of team-building and and get them working together," said St. Mark Lutheran School Assistant Principal Phil Gustafson.

St. Mark third and fourth graders delivered the packages to firefighters at Station Number 5 - at Patton Street and Lexington Boulevard.

The rest of the packages will go to the other fire stations in Eau Claire.