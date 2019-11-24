Students with special needs participate in interactive music experience

Kids got to spend the afternoon with an interactive music experience Sunday at UW-Eau Claire where students held a concert.

The "Laugh, Learn, Loud" event has been held every semester since 2018. Organizers say students hold a concert and workshop for kids of all ages with disabilities or special needs.

The event brings musicians together from all across campus, including members of the Blugold Marching Band.

They say giving kids a memorable experience is their top priority.

“The kids have a phenomenal experience and legitimately feel like they're rock stars for the day,” said Michael St. Ores, president of the Trumpet Club. “Giving the kids that experience is something they don't really get and trying to make it unique and special is why we do it.”

Organizers say this year they partnered with Children's Museum of Eau Claire. The museum lent some toys and games for the kids to use and play with. Organizers say they are looking to create more partnerships in the future as they grow the event.

