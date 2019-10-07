Study: 25% of US health care spending is wasteful

Researchers found that $760 billion to $935 billion health care dollars are wasted every year.
Updated: Mon 7:43 PM, Oct 07, 2019

(CNN) - A study published Monday in the medical journal JAMA finds that up to a quarter of all United States health care spending is wasteful.

Researchers found that $760 billion to $935 billion health care dollars are wasted every year.

The study cited multiple reasons for the wasteful spending. The biggest driver was administrative issues related to billing and coding. That represented 28% to 35% of total waste.

The second greatest contributor was what authors called "pricing failure.” This was described as waste related to the price of drugs and services "because of the absence of effective transparency and competitive markets."

Other factors are over-treatment, unnecessary hospital visits, and lack of preventative care.

The U.S. spends more on health care per capita than any other developed nation.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus