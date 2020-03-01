Study: Coronavirus may have been around Seattle for weeks

Preliminary research in Seattle suggests the coronavirus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.

It's a finding that could mean hundreds of undiagnosed cases exist in the state that's also home to the nation's first confirmed infection and the first death.

State and local authorities are stepping up testing for the illness Sunday as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in Illinois, Rhode Island and Washington state.

Vice President Mike Pence is trying to reassure Americans that the federal government is working to make sure state and local authorities are able to test for the COVID-19 virus.

