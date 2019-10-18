Study: Higher suicide rate among veterinarians

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found male veterinarians are more than twice as likely, and female vets more than three times as likely, to die by suicide compared with the general population.

The CDC says some of the big factors for those higher rates is the demand for long hours, a rough work-life balance, and nearly daily encounters with putting animals down or giving bad news to owners.

Kevin Landorf knew he wanted to be a veterinarian at a young age.

"I grew up on a dairy farm in the Chicago suburbs and was always just amazed when the veterinarian came out. You know whenever the veterinarian came out to work on the cows I was always there kind of paying attention to it. So I thought when I grow up I'm going to be a veterinarian so I'm going to work on everything," said Landorf, who is an owner at Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital.

But the profession can be a difficult one.

"It tends to be a daily occurrence that we're either talking to somebody about end of life considerations, or having to let a pet go," sad Landorf.

According to the CDC, nearly 400 veterinarians died by suicide between 1979 and 2015 out of more than 11,000 veterinarian death records looked at.

"The biggest stress comes from the fact that you have to charge people for what you do so that you can stay in business. And there are many people that can't afford to take care of the animals the way you hope you could take care of them," said Landorf.

The demands put on practicing veterinarians are high, and can lead to severe emotional stress.

"There's a lot of empathy with us for owners that we've seen, dogs that we've seen all the way up from puppies and we get attached to them too," explains Landorf. "It's hard for us to let them go."

At Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, the staff of eight vets and multiple technicians make numerous efforts to separate work and life.

"If you're aware of it and we can work together, hopefully we can make a plan that when we leave work, we can leave work," said Landorf.

He says the best part of the job is forming connections with the animals that come to the hospital.

The hardest part is letting them go.

"Mentally we can come to grips with it and say this was the right thing to do for their pet, but sometimes emotionally it can kind of start to get to you in ways that you don't think about at first," said Landorf.

While the notion that veterinarians are under stress and have a higher suicide rate has been around for years according to Landorf, the advent of social media has increased the stress even more.

"They'll go to social media and then really just kind of beat up on the veterinarian when it's not the veterinarians fault at all. It's just the nature of the business," said Landorf.

But at the end of the day it's a labor of love at Oakwood Hills.

Landorf says no one he know personally in the veterinarian community has taken their own life, but he does say he knows of prominent vets who have.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

There is also a crisis text line at 741-741.