Study shows binge drinking in Wisconsin has $4 billion dollar impact

In Wisconsin, the annual cost of binge drinking is an estimated $3.9 billion according to a new study.

"The numbers don't necessarily surprise me. We have a lot of alcohol establishments in Wisconsin, so we're one of the few places where you can find more alcohol establishments versus grocery stores," said High Risk Drinking Prevention Action Team Co-Chair Katie Wilson.

The High Risk Drinking Prevention Action Team is made up of Chippewa Valley community members working to educate people on the risks of binge drinking.

"I think a lot of times people think about the long term effects. They think about the effect on somebody's liver, they think about alcoholism. Binge drinking though does have a lot of short term effects. So when people sit down and take a step back from their drinking they might realize that there's more than meets the eye," said Wilson.

In Eau Claire, the binge drinking rate is slightly higher than the state average at 27 percent, compared to 24 percent statewide.

The study estimates binge drinking costs $80.4 million in just Eau Claire County each year.

Which averages out to just under $800 a person.

"There's so many costs associated with it, so like you said lost productivity. There's health care costs, there's both short term health care costs and long term health care costs," explains Wilson. "There's also the cost of police enforcement. That costs a lot of money, if you go out on Water Street or any place where there's a lot of alcohol establishments in town, you'll see a police presence and that doesn't come free."

In Eau Claire County, binge drinking also contributes to nearly 100 car crashes, 1,400 hospitalizations, and 34 deaths a year on average.

The study considers binge drinking five or more drinks a night for males and four or more drinks a night for females.

Data was collected across a six year period from 2013-2018 in the study.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol, you can reach out to the High Risk Drinking Prevention Action Team at healthycommunities@co.eau-claire.wi.us