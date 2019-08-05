Stuff the Bus campaign kicks off, gathering donations for area kid’s school supplies

Stuff the Bus campaign is teaming up with Student Transit this year to bring in school supplies for area students in need.

A mini kickoff party starts Monday in the Brackett Avenue Culver’s parking lot.

Bring in any three school supplies items to Brackett Avenue or Golf Road Culver’s locations for a free mini concrete mixer, August 5 through 18.

Office Manager of Bowe Business Group- Culvers, Chelsea Paul, says ‘We hope to make a big impact and help out all of the Eau Claire area kids in need of supplies this year”.

All donations will be split up between several Eau Claire area schools and delivered at the end of the month.

