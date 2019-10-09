Sully, service dog of George H.W. Bush, earns award

Sully served by Bush's side from June 2018 until his death last November. (Source: Jim McGrath/Twitter)
Updated: Wed 6:23 PM, Oct 09, 2019

WASHINGTON (WJLA/CNN) - The yellow Labrador retriever who served as President George H.W. Bush’s service dog is receiving a top honor.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says Sully has earned the Public Service Award. According to the nonprofit, the award is given to an animal or officer who “has demonstrated a commitment to his or her career.”

Sully served by Bush's side from June 2018 until his death last November.

Since then, Sully has worked as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where he assists injured veterans and their families while also offering them comfort.

