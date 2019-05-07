Summer Food Service Program to provide meals for UWEC Upward Bound participants

The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable. Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. Persons over 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year may receive free meals as well.

Free meals will be served this summer at UW-Eau Claire's Hilltop Center for only those students enrolled in Upward Bound. The dates are Monday-Friday, June 17-July 19. The following week, Monday-Friday, July 22-26, is a scheduled field trip. Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service.

The amount of reimbursement received by a Summer Food Service Program sponsor is based upon the household incomes of the enrolled children. Children who are members of households receiving Foodshare, FDPIR, W-2 (Wisconsin Works - Cash Benefits Only) benefits are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible program sites.

View USDA income eligibility guidelines.

