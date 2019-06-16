Summer concert series kicks off in Chippewa Falls

Music lovers can look forward to a new Sunday concert series in the Chippewa Valley this summer.

It's a project more than 10 years in the making for the City of Chippewa Falls.

"Planning started for this back in 2009 when we updated the city's comprehensive plan,” said Jayson Smith, said former City Planner back in 2016.

After facing flooding challenges, Riverfront Park, the band shell and all, is now complete.

“It's finally here and it’s been a lot of work by our community,” says Dick Hebert, Director of Parks and Recreation in Chippewa Falls.

Sunday night, the park flooded the city with music during its inaugural summer concert series kickoff.

“Goosebumps. A lot of people are going to be very excited and i know we are going to have a huge crowd tonight,” says Hebert. "It's a huge night for our community to finally have a professional act on this beautiful performance stage.”

“We've been waiting for this grand opening music act since the conception that Jason had many years ago,” Barb Tznakis Chippewa Falls.

“We've been a part of the community for the last 23 years and we just love to see it flourish,” adds her husband, Mike.

The free summer concert series at Riverfront Park will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. every Sunday throughout the summer.