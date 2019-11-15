Summit works to strengthen partnerships between city officials and neighbors

Members of Eau Claire Neighborhood Associations are invited to a special summit Friday evening.

Eau Claire City Council members and city staff will meet with members of the associations to learn from each other and strengthen partnerships.

Council members Emily Berge and Jill Christopherson are organizing the summit which will have breakout sessions on fundraising, neighborhood plans, growing membership, and communication strategies.

The summit runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grace Lutheran Church.

