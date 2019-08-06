S.C. mother found dead, 5-year-old daughter missing

A 5-year-old is missing after her mother was found dead in her apartment around 6 p.m.

Police were called after a family member found 29-year-old Sharee Bradley’s body.

The missing girl, Nevaha Lashy Adams, is described as 4′ 3, around 50 lbs, and braided black hair with colored beads.

A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. He is being held in the Sumter Lee Detention Center and is being charged with murder. A warrant is being issued Tuesday.

It is unclear if he has any information about the missing girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

