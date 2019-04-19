Sunburst chairs return to Memorial Union Terrace

UW-Madison’s iconic sunburst chairs returned to Memorial Union Terrace on Thursday afternoon.

People started lining up to help return the chairs at the N. Park Street entrance to the Terrace at 3 p.m. Chairs will be available on a first come, first served basis to those seeking to enjoy the first day of Terrace season. Each person in line will pick up a chair or two to take onto the Terrace where the Union team will already have placed tables.

The return of these chairs marks the beginning of Terrace Season.

"The Terrace is a major part of Madison summer, and we want to include community members, because they have an important role in making the Terrace so wonderful," said Brennan Bahr, UW-Madison junior and Union vice president of external relations. "It's because of the community's support that we've been able to hold Terrace season for more than 90 years."

The first 200 guests who arrive received brand new Terrace swag. Free popcorn and ice cream will also be available on a first come, first served basis. There was also a performance by DJ Ian Carroll.

"When people come to the Terrace, they're both having fun and making a difference," Bahr said. "Purchases made at Memorial Union help support student leadership opportunities."

The 2019 Terrace season includes the return of the Terrace After Dark music and film series. It will also include yoga on the Terrace and Lake Mendota, paddling rentals, and arts and crafts events.

