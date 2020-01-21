Super Bowl 54 may be most expensive one yet

Ticket prices to Super Bowl 54 in Miami could be the most expensive ever.

The highly anticipated match-up is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

At last check on Tuesday, the least expensive ticket on Seatgeek was around $4,400. The most expensive was over $24,000 a ticket.

This will be the Chiefs’ first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years and the 49ers’ first trip since 2013, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens.

The 49ers have won five Super Bowls in franchise history with the most recent win in 1995.

The Super Bowl is on Feb. 2.

