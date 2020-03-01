Super Tuesday race tightens in Amy Klobuchar's Minnesota

Bernie Sanders has a shot at delivering an embarrassing blow to Amy Klobuchar in the moderate senator's home state on Super Tuesday.

That's thanks to a large and motivated progressive base in a state where she was once considered a shoo-in to win.

With the Vermont senator's campaign surging nationally and Klobuchar still struggling for a breakthrough, observers increasingly see the race in Minnesota as a toss-up.

Sanders won the state's caucuses back in 2016 and has influential backers in the state's vote-rich Minneapolis area.