The Chippewa Falls fire and emergency services department is raising funds for a portable ventilator.

So, Micon Cinema in Chippewa Falls is hosting a spaghetti dinner from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 17.

Chippewa Falls paramedics and Sparky the fire dog will also be there.

Adults are $7 and kids are $5. You can eat in, or you can carry out. The supper includes spaghetti, salad and breadstick.