Supporters rally on behalf of Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed

Updated: Wed 9:12 PM, Nov 13, 2019

BASTROP, Texas (AP) — Protesters rallied in support of Rodney Reed’s campaign to stop his scheduled Nov. 20 execution.

Protesters rallied in support of Rodney Reed’s campaign to stop his scheduled Nov. 20 execution. (Source: CNN)

The protesters rallied Wednesday afternoon outside the Bastrop County district attorney’s office in Bastrop, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) southeast of Austin. They heard from speakers that included the Rev. Al Sharpton and members of the Texas death row inmate’s family.

The rally proceeded after a state appeals court hearing scheduled for Tuesday on Reed’s case was called off. Reed’s attorneys want to void the execution writ signed in July.

Reed is to die for the 1996 killing of a 19-year-old Stacy Stites. New evidence in the case has led a growing number of Texas legislators, religious leaders and celebrities to press Gov. Greg Abbott to intervene. Abbott hasn't spoken publicly about Reed's case.

 
