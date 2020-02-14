Supreme Court candidate makes stop in Eau Claire

On Tuesday, Wisconsin voters will choose between a republican appointee, a Madison judge and a law professor as they narrow the field to fill a seat on the state supreme court.

Friday, one of those candidates, Jill Karofsky , made a stop at Shift Cyclery and Coffee Bar in downtown Eau Claire.

Karofsky has served as a Dane County Circuit judge since 2017.

During the stop, she says one of her main aims is to quote, "stop corruption" on the state's highest bench.

Karofsky says "I bring the experience of a trial court judge to this race. Last year, I heard more than 1,700 cases in my courtroom. What I see every day is how the law impacts real people and that's the experience that I want to bring to the state supreme court."

Karofsky is challenging incumbent Justice Dan Kelly and Marquette law professor Ed Fallone in the primary.

The top two vote-getters move on to the general election in April.

