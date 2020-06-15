Supreme Court ruling expands job protection for Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ community

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects people from being discriminated against in the workplace based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Wisconsin Statutes had already offered job protection based on sexual orientation but not gender identity.

“It is something the LGBTQ community and transgender individuals have been fighting for for years so we are happy that it finally happened,” says Breana Stanley, president of the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center.

Stanley says she was pleasantly surprised by the 6-3 ruling and says it is long overdue.

“We hear about it a lot at the community center,” Stanley says. “We either hear about people who are fired after they come out as transgender or they have had hostile work environments or a boss or employer is not supportive.”

The decision is a step in the right direction according to Wendy Strout, Wisconsin Director of the Human Rights Campaign.

“It was amazing to have it confirmed what federal courts have been saying for two decades that discrimination based on LGBT status is unlawful,” Strout says. “People don’t realize there is a lot of discrimination for LGBT people and it’s even higher for LGBT people of color.”

Both Stanley and Strout say the next step towards achieving equality for the LGBTQ+ community is to pass the Equality Act through the Senate.

“In Wisconsin our non-discrimination laws protect sexual orientation but do not include the transgender community so we just continue being able to validate that there are protections for transgender people so they are able to maintain their jobs, get hired, be able to not be fired on the basis of how they identify,” Strout says.

The Equality Act would provide protection from discrimination beyond the workplace in areas like education, housing and credit.

However, the Supreme Court decision is a victory for the LGBTQ+ to celebrate for now.

“It is not a political issue it is a human rights issue and everyone deserves to live their free and authentic self no matter how they identify or who they love,” Stanley says.