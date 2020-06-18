Supreme Court ruling protects Dreamers at UW-Eau Claire

On Thursday the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration's efforts to end the DACA program.

DACA offers protection from deportation to immigrants (or Dreamers) who were brought to America as children.

The decision offers reassurance to Dreamers across the nation which includes a handful of students at UW-Eau Claire.

"It takes some stress away about will the program end, will it not, so the individuals who are protected under DACA can continue their educations continue to work and continue their lives and be part of their communities," says Diana Zarate who works with the Latinx population in the Office of Multicultural Affairs at UW-Eau Claire.

Zarate says the Trump administration's stance on DACA has caused a lot of questions and concerns among students over the last few years so Thursday's decision offers some clarity for the future.

"They grew up with this being their main environment regardless of it is in Wisconsin or different areas, they grew up with this as their upbringing so for them it is staying within the area they grew up in and being able to work and continue their education and start their careers," Zarate says.

Zarate could not say how many students attend UW-Eau Claire with DACA status but says the Supreme Court decision not to end the program will allow those students to better fit in and understand their roles in the UW-Eau Claire community.