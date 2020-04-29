Surprise parade for Chippewa Falls woman's 93rd birthday

Muriel Shervey of Chippewa Falls got a special present for her 93rd birthday on April 29.

She was able to step outside of her condo and watch as a car parade rolled by with drivers honking their horns in a show of celebration.

Shervey says she had a rather quiet day, so seeing the procession of cars pass was a real surprise.

"The best thing is that I'm the oldest in the family. I have five siblings, they're all in their 80s, and they're all my 'baby brothers'. I have five and they were all here and I saw them all go by. So, it's just great," said 93-year-old Muriel Shervey of Chippewa Falls.