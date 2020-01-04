Surviving the after Christmas business slump

Local businesses say they were able to take advantage of the holiday shopping season this year, but what do they do when foot traffic dies down after Christmas?

Owner of Raggedy Man Goods and Gifts in Eau Claire, Matt Pabich, says after the holidays, business drops drastically.

He says part of the solution is to have the foresight throughout the year, on how to keep people coming through the door, such as promotions, sales, and using social media to get people out and about.

"Posting things on social and just making sure that people are still aware that we are still open,” Pabich said. “We're not just a seasonal shop, downtown isn't seasonal by any means. We all stay open and focus on doing things to get people out of their houses."

Pabich says he will be taking a trip to Atlanta to buy things for his store and says he is always looking for new ways to advance his business; Especially a year ahead of time.

