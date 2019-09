A suspect has been arrested after officials received reports of a truck rear ending a school bus.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says the truck driver, 33-year-old Charles Reisner, has been arrested for a fourth offense of OWI.

Deputies say they responded to the accident Thursday around 8:50 p.m. along Highway 8 in the town of Hawkins. They found a bus that had 11 children and three adults on board, none of which were injured