Suspect arrested in Menomonie burglary

A person has been arrested in a burglary in the Township of Menomonie.

According to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, Steven A Lorentz of Altoona, WI, 32, was arrested after a homeowner complained of a burglary in their occupied residence on CTH BB.

The homeowner provided a picture of the suspect as well as the description of his car.

Lorentz fled from the deputy involved, and crashed in the 7800 block of CTH F in the Township of Sherman. He had checks in his car that were tied to the home in the complaint.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other traffic related violations.

Lorentz is a repeat offender and was out on bond from Eau Claire County for a burglary charge.

If anyone believes their home was entered, please contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.