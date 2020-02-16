Suspect arrested in homicide of runner on Dane County road

Authorities have arrested a suspect in the homicide last month of a 26-year-old man who was killed while running on a southern Wisconsin road.

Dane County sheriff's detectives arrested the 21-year-old Mt. Horeb man on Thursday in the Jan. 15 death of Nicholas Day of Blue Mounds.

Authorities originally believed Day was the victim of a hit-and-run. But an autopsy revealed Day had suffered a gunshot wound and had sustained several lacerations to his neck.

Authorities say the motive for the killing is unclear and they don't know a connection between the victim and the suspect.

