Suspect charged after hit-and-run Chippewa County case

Virginia Metzdorf, 77, has been charged with hit-and-run in Chippewa County court Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, Sergeant Johnson with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rollover crash on State Highway 27 in the town of Arthur, back in March.

Johnson was at the scene of the crash when he waved his arms to signal for the SUV Metzdorf was driving, to slow down. Johnson took five to ten steps back and then his elbow was struck by Metzdorf’s vehicle; also knocking off the side mirror from the vehicle.

The criminal complaints says Metzdorf heard a loud bang or clunk on her car then saw the man was still standing so thought he was okay and kept driving. It also states Johnson felt pain in his left elbow and it was tender to the touch.

Lieutent Bauman spoke with Metzdorf and identified her as the driver of the SUV that struck Johnson.

Metzdorf’s next court appearance is scheduled for September.

