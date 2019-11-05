Suspect charged in Barron stabbing

The suspect in a stabbing in Barron is formally charged.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Emmanuel Torres of Cumberland is charged with four counts - including 2nd degree reckless injury, aggravated battery intending to cause bodily harm, and two counts of bail jumping.

The incident happened October 31 in Barron in Anderson Park.

The Barron Police Department says the stabbing sent two people to the hospital.

Bond for Torres is set at $2,000 cash. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 20.