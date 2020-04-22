Suspect charged in Eau Claire stabbing

The suspect in an Eau Claire stabbing is charged Wednesday, April 22.

30-year-old Taylor Simpson of Chippewa Falls faces a charge of aggravated battery, which includes the use of a dangerous weapon.

This is tied to a reported stabbing earlier in April at the America's Best Value Inn on West Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire.

The Eau Claire Police Department says an investigation shows Simpson and the victim had a fight, which led to the stabbing, and Simpson left the scene before officers arrived.

Simpson was arrested Monday night in Chippewa Falls.

She's being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 28th.