Suspect charged in Eau Claire stabbing incident

A suspect has been charged in the case of a stabbing that happened Monday.

Court documents say 28-year-old Michael Alexander has been charged with first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

According to a criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to a case involving a stabbing near the intersection of Fulton Street and First Avenue in Eau Claire.

Eau Claire Police Department says an adult male had multiple stab wounds to the neck and shoulders after getting into a fight.

The victim told police he had gotten into a physical fight with 28-year-old Michael Alexander earlier in the night. Witnesses said after the fight Alexander left the area and returned later with a knife, stabbing the victim several times.

