Suspect identified after allegedly pointing firearm at plane

A suspect has been identified after allegedly pointing a firearm at a plane in Rusk County on Wednesday around 10 a.m.

Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace says the dispatch center received a call from an airline pilot that he was applying material to a crop field when a male subject appeared on the ground pointing a firearm at his plane.

Officials say they located and identified the suspect as 66-year-old Ronald Beebe of Weyerhaeuser.

The sheriff says the initial investigation shows the aircraft was not struck by any projectiles.

