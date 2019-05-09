Suspect in Eau Claire Co. cocaine bust pleads not guilty

The suspect in the largest cocaine bust in Eau Claire County history enters not guilty pleas Thursday, May 9 in court.

Police say Samuel Serrano of California drove a truck into the Menards Distribution Center and employees found suspicious items in a semi-trailer. Police say the trailer was carrying 68 pounds of cocaine. Two meth pipes were also found.

Serrano is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Serrano pleaded not guilty on all counts. He's being held on a $50,000 cash bond.