Suspect in Indianhead Motel shooting in custody on $50,000 bond, released from hospital

Court documents show the suspect in the Chippewa Falls Indianhead Motel shooting is in custody and is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Court records show 48-year-old Christopher Knyphausen is out of the hospital and in the Chippewa County Jail after being shot by officials during the hotel incident on Aug 1. He is not to possess any firearms, knives or drug paraphernalia.

A criminal complaint shows Knyphausen was charged with battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer and making terrorist threats after calling into dispatch and telling officers he knew they were looking for him and that he had a gun.

Knyphausen is scheduled to be in court on Oct. 29.

