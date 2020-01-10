Suspect in La Crosse homicide investigation arrested following ten month search

A suspect in a local homicide investigation is arrested following a ten month search.

The La Crosse Police Department was notified by the US Marshals Service that 27-year-old Shavonte Thompson had been taken into custody.

Thompson was arrested for the homicide of Javier Hall in November, as well as and additional shooting incident in La Crosse last March.

Thompson was found in Peoria, Illinois.

"Mr. Thompson has been taken into custody and is currently being held in the Peoria County jail in Illinois," said Sgt. Tom Walsh of the La Crosse Police Department. "A lot of what's going to happen from this point is going to go through the District Attorney's office in order to get Mr. Thompson back here to face the charges that he has."

The police department says the investigation is on-going and it plans to release more information next week.