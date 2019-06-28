Suspect in Officer John Hetland shooting identified

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in Officer John Hetland’s killing as 26-year-old Dalquavis T. Ward of Milwaukee.

Ward, who has not been charged yet in the Hetland case, was arrested Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee. Seventeen law enforcement agencies worked toward his arrest.

Ward's criminal history started at age 15, when he was convicted for an armed robbery — a felony — meaning he has been prohibited from possessing a gun since 2008.

In 2015, Ward was convicted of strangling his girlfriend. Police also found a firearm inside his home then.

In 2016, he was convicted of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor after entering into a plea deal for a more serious charge.