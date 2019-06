A Tomah man who police say was involved in a standoff with officers is identified.

The Tomah Police Department says 25-year-old Dalton Hintz made death threats through text messages.

Officers arrived at a home around six p.m. Wednesday, June 26 where Hintz was believed to be.

During 911 conversations, Hintz asked officers to leave.

Two people inside the home were apprehended by law enforcement.

One of them was later found to be a victim.

No injuries were reported.