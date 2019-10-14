Suspect in bank and gas station robbery is charged

The man accused of robbing a gas station last week is charged in Dunn County.

David Hoffman, 21, of Wheeler, made his initial appearance in court Monday. He's accused of robbing the U-fuel in Elk Mound on October 11th. Hoffman is charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

A criminal complaint says Hoffman was taken into custody by the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and admitted to the robbery.

Deputies say he's also the suspect in a robbery at Peoples State Bank in Boyceville on October 1st.

