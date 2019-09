A suspect is in custody after a chase happened in Rusk County on Sunday.

Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Shawn Neidermann was taking into custody after officials tried to stop a vehicle around 4 p.m. along Highway 27 towards the city of Ladysmith.

Officers say the vehicle reached speeds of 100 mph.

The Sheriff’s Office and Ladysmith Police Department used spike strips to stop the vehicle.