Suspect in custody after Winona stabbing

A suspect is in custody after Winona Police responded to a stabbing Monday.

According to Winona Police Department, a 19-year-old male victim was stabbed by an acquaintance inside the residence. The suspect fled the scene but has been since located and is in custody.

Officials say the suspect has been referred to Winona County Attorney’s Office for criminal charges.

Law enforcement responded to the incident around 1 a.m. on the 400 block of West 9th Street in Winona.

The victim was transported a hospital with multiple stab wounds.

