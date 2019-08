A suspect is in custody after an attempted armed robbery at Uptown Pizza in Tomah.

According to Tomah Police Department, 35-year-old Donald Winters of Tomah has been booked into the Monroe County Jail for attempted robbery and misdemeanor bail jumping. Winters was located and a firearm was located in his back pocket.

Officials say no employees were harmed during the incident and Winters was intoxicated during the attempted robbery.